Politics, Trending

Nigerians ‘roast’ Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie for trolling Saraki over defection

Lauretta Onochie, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media had taken to Twitter earlier to ‘rejoice’ that senate president president, Bukola Saraki has decamped.

Saraki, broke the internet yesterday after news of his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC back to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.  Lauretta in her post said Saraki has returned to his vomit by moving back to the PDP and was followed swiftly by Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

She wrote;

However, some of her followers regarded her dancing as pains, saying the only reason she has moved yet is because no one will accept her. They wrote:


You may also like

Africa is a Joke!!! Buhari’s election as ECOWAS chairman sparks debate

Nigerian man reveals how a lady tried to rape him

Man Dies After Rescuing 13 People In Boat Accident In Rivers State

Lord’s Chosen Church Launches New Land Craft For Publicity In Lagos

Nigerians react to Saraki’s defection to PDP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August

Saraki, APC messy divorce is a case of a bitter side chick by Fredrick Nwabufo

See What Women Are Now Doing To Their Chests In Order To Get Bigger Boobs

Pandemonium As Phone Battery Explodes Inside A Plane Before Take Off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *