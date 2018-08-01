Nigerians ‘roast’ Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie for trolling Saraki over defection

Lauretta Onochie, president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media had taken to Twitter earlier to ‘rejoice’ that senate president president, Bukola Saraki has decamped.

Saraki, broke the internet yesterday after news of his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC back to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Lauretta in her post said Saraki has returned to his vomit by moving back to the PDP and was followed swiftly by Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

She wrote;

BREAKING NEWS

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP.

Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit. Bolaji Abdullahi?

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 31, 2018

However, some of her followers regarded her dancing as pains, saying the only reason she has moved yet is because no one will accept her. They wrote:

Such disrespect for your former party member?

What happened to the honor amongst thieves? I know you have to merit your salary but show some decorum please.

This is an all-time low. — NwaAmaikpe (@NwaAmaikpe) July 31, 2018

But when he decamp from PDP to APC in 2015, and used his looted money to sponsor Buhari’s candidacy , saraki was a nationalist, and Democrat . hypocrites. — Thomas Goji (@goji_thomas) July 31, 2018

Lauretta, u are next potential target in d transfer market. Apparently, it’s a low division side that submitted an offer for u… Obviously bcoz of ur record of bad tackles & own goals. 😂 — Obidanlive (@Obayinokoko) July 31, 2018

Enjoy your sleepless night Madam. This will go on to show you that your principal is loosing his grip. If you love him ask him to go and rethink for all is not well — mpapamieari benibo (@mpapamieariben1) July 31, 2018