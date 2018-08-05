Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerians who want to #endSARS were mocking my shoes – Yomi Shogunle

Assistant commissioner of police, Abayomi Shogunle has expressed his displeasure at some Nigerians for mocking his shoes.

The police boss said he had Come to Lagos to personally confirm #endSars stories in order to submit a report that may help in scraping the police unit but was mocked by Nigerians instead.

Mr Shogunle says many Nigerian Twitter users, rather than point him to areas where he should investigate, ended up laughing at him for how he was dressed.

The police man said this via his Twitter handle on Sunday, asking if the end SARS campaign is actually serious.

Replying to his tweet, many of his followers said he deserved what he got. They queried why he should come to social media and announce his arrival instead of conducting his investigation.

They also lambasted him for asking them to point him to locations where SARS brutality take place, wondering why a police man with his years of experience will ask such. Adding that he should know the best way to gather evidence.

