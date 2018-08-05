Nigerians who want to #endSARS were mocking my shoes – Yomi Shogunle

Assistant commissioner of police, Abayomi Shogunle has expressed his displeasure at some Nigerians for mocking his shoes.

The police boss said he had Come to Lagos to personally confirm #endSars stories in order to submit a report that may help in scraping the police unit but was mocked by Nigerians instead.

Mr Shogunle says many Nigerian Twitter users, rather than point him to areas where he should investigate, ended up laughing at him for how he was dressed.

The police man said this via his Twitter handle on Sunday, asking if the end SARS campaign is actually serious.

To enable me submit report confirming #EndSARS stories, I came from Abuja to Lagos to see things by myself.

Rather than pointing me to incident locations (so I can verify) folks are mocking my shoes (Clarks) & saying I dress like cattle rearer /mai tea.

Is this a serious hashtag? https://t.co/pfofmGVy33 — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 5, 2018

Replying to his tweet, many of his followers said he deserved what he got. They queried why he should come to social media and announce his arrival instead of conducting his investigation.

They also lambasted him for asking them to point him to locations where SARS brutality take place, wondering why a police man with his years of experience will ask such. Adding that he should know the best way to gather evidence.

See some reactions

You played yourself ni. Came here to mock Nigerian youth and ended up getting mocked. I'm sure you know the proper way to gather evidence. If not, then you are really not fit for this job. — licensed2thrill (@madamsabisabi) August 5, 2018

So, in all ur yrs of experience in intelligence/under-cover operation in the Force u've not learnt how 2find out the truth? Are u really serious that u wanted to find out a thing by reporting ur presence in Lagos on social media? This post bellies ur presumed policing experience — IdeEkpe1 (@IdeEkpe1) August 5, 2018