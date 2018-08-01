Nina Graduates From Imo State University (Photos)

Nina and a friend

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and budding entrepreneur, Nina, could not curtail her excitement as she is set to become a graduate of English Language at the Imo State University.

The reality TV star wrote her final examination with her colleagues yesterday and they all posed for photos after the examination. She then took to her Instagram story to share photos of her celebrating with her course mates.

Nina had earlier made the decision to go back to school just last month before the semester finally rounds up, as she had been so engaged with activities of the Big Brother Naija show.





And being a finalist on the 2018 edition of the show, she was immediately shot into limelight and had a lot of endorsements and gigs going in for her immediately after the show.

She took the drastic steps to go back to school in time so as not to miss out on the final examinations. Well, this could just be the best time to leave school as she is simply basking in the euphoria of her newly found fame.

