Nollywood Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Releases Stunning Images As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress and skincare expert, Abimbola Ogunnowo is a year older today and she has set the gram on fire by releasing beautiful photos to celebrate her special day

Captioning one of the photos; she wrote; On this day a queen was born!
Happy birthday to my awesome, talented, beautiful, humble and funny self. Thank you Mom for giving birth to this wonderful child. I was born with a gift, a gift of awesomeness. I’m not just a year older I’m also a year better and prettier. On this day i wish myself to ALWAYS be the best i can be, from now till eternity. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #birthdaygirl #august9th #beautiful

