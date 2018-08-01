Nollywood Actress Funke Adesiyan Recounts How Fulani Herdsmen Almost Killed Her

Funle Adesiyan

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan took to her Instagram page earlier today to narrate a bitter experience she had with Fulani Herdsmen on her farm in the year 2016.

In her post, the actress talked about the zeal the average Nigerian youth possesses to excel, but their efforts are being frustrated by the government.

At the time the farm was being invaded, she was outside of the country for another business deal, but upon hearing the sad news, she fainted immediately and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Funke Adesiyan on her hospital bed

Read her post:

“I remember this day 2016. 3 months prior, I’d just acquired 5 hectares of land at Ijebu Omu for watermelon farming. I was in such a high spirit looking forward to planting the new hybrid seedlings that had just surfaced. I was sleeping at a room apartment I rented in the village so I could be closer to farmland.

We went to work. Cleared the land, sunk the borehole, layed the pipes for irrigation so water can be sufficient as watermelon feeds hugely on water and environment. We planted. I left the farm maintenance to the farm manager.

I was so tired that I needed to take a holiday so bad but Ranti, my friend who just struck a deal with a Nigerian-Indian company who needed tomato suppliers who can be consistent was waiting.

So we headed to Iseyin from Ijebu to see the expansion on our Tomato farm.I stopped in Ibadan on my way from Iseyin to have a drink with my constituents and my favourite Amala Turaya at Yemetu.

On getting to Lagos, I had only 5days to prepare for my China trip as my partners from Iran and Pakistan wanted us to tour Hunan, a province popular for it’s tea Cultivation. As a “soji girl” that I am, I exploit all money making avenues around me. I needed to shop for my milk and Sardines that I will sell in China to cover my hotel bills. (Ogbon lo gba)

So I spent one whole month in China from Shanghai to Yiwu to Hunan to Sixuan to Pinyin to Hanzhou and finally Guangzhou where I met my beautiful Abuja babe, Mobola. I was tired and drained mentally and physically. I had a week stopover in Dubai which I’d to cancel cos I just wanted to be in the strong embrace of my #ejika the best man any woman can ask for.

As I turned my phone on at Dubai airport, text messages came in from my watermelon farm manager that #fulaniherdsmen had come into my farm and their cows had destroyed our watermelon that was due for Cultivation oh how i cried! I collapsed right there at Dubai airport. I was rushed to the emergency hospital and was on admission for the 5days I didn’t want to spend! (Man proposes….)

This Picture was taken the 2nd day by my Doctor. I have never met youths who have zeal to succeed more than Nigerians but the collapse of law and order by the

Government has destroyed most of us. It is however important our Government put measures in place to savage this situation fast. There’s no business you’d do that the system would not frustrate. May God help us all”

