Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw Shares Throwback Photos

A recent photo of Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw goes down the memory lane as she shared these throwback photos of herself from movie scenes.

Most of the images here are over a decade old. This was before the fame and wealth she is enjoying today.

“See fine gal…Nobody should hold me ooo cos I am just too heated! Too hot to handle..too cold to hold..” she captioned the photos which remind us vividly of our childhood.

Kate Henshaw, also credited as Kate Henshaw-Nuttall is a highly talented act who in 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She hails from Cross River State.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria