Local News

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw Shares Throwback Photos

 

A recent photo of Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw goes down the memory lane as she shared these throwback photos of herself from movie scenes.

Most of the images here are over a decade old. This was before the fame and wealth she is enjoying today.

“See fine gal…Nobody should hold me ooo cos I am just too heated! Too hot to handle..too cold to hold..” she captioned the photos which remind us vividly of our childhood.

READ  Kerewa: One Half Of Zulezoo Goes Mad, Colleague Tells Painful Story (Video)

Kate Henshaw, also credited as Kate Henshaw-Nuttall is a highly talented act who in 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She hails from Cross River State.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ousted Mugabe Demystified As ZANU-PF Wins Absolute Majority

Son’s Death: Dbanj Breaks Silence, Reveals How Tough Life Has Been

Narrow Escape As Police Rescue 3 People Alive After Their Boat Capsized In Lagos

Odion Ighalo Scores 2 Goals As His Club Wins 3-0 In The Chinese League

How Likely Are You To Survive If Your Plane Crashes? Travel Expert Reveals All

Wizkid’s 3rd Baby Mama Flaunts Her Benz G Wagon In New Adorable Photo With Son

Panic As Fresh Ebola Virus Outbreak Is Reported In Congo Just Days After Previous Epidemic Ended

Barcelona Join Arturo Vidal Chase

Nigerian Traders Allegedly Attacked By Ghanaians In Kumasi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *