Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Seen Wearing Fake NYSC Uniform (Photos)

Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels appears to be playing the role of a corper on set as she was pictured wearing the National Youth Service Corps uniform.

It should be noted that the beautiful and talented actress is far from graduating from school as she recently just gained admission.

“And i really look good in this outfit. I cant wait to graduate in it and not act in it. Anyways i will surely get there,” she captioned the photos.

She has been busy jumping from one movie set to the other. She was pictured acting alongside a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka on the set of a movie titled ‘A Virgin Curse’.

