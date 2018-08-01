Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola bags a first class in UK university

London based Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola has graduated from a UK university with a first class.

Mother of two, Nathan and Neriah, ‘Omo Brish’ as she is fondly called by her fans graduated from UK varsity with a first class, and this is her second degree.

While grateful to God for his mercies and grace, the actress took time to apologize to her kids for the times she wasn’t there for them and for all the family times she missed in course of her studying.

She wrote;

Dear Nathan and Neriah,

For every time I denied you “mummy time” I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t join other parents to go on a school trip, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t look you in the eyes because I was so engrossed in writing essays and meeting deadlines, I AM SORRY.

For every time I couldn’t go with you to the cinema to enjoy a movie of your choice, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t listen to all your unspoken words, I AM SORRY. For every time I had to make excuses, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t read you bed time stories, I AM SORRY.

Thank you my babies, I love you with every ounce of my soul and with every beat of my heart❣I walked that path for you and I’m proud that I did it….. Yours forever

#firstclassmummy❣❣❣

The delectable actress will be a year older tomorrow.