Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola graduates with a first class in UK university

London-based Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola has graduated from a UK university with a first class.

While grateful to God for his mercies and grace, the actress took time to apologize to her lil kids for the times she wasn’t there for them and for all the family times she missed in course of her studying.

She wrote:

Dear Nathan and Neriah,
For every time I denied you “mummy time” I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t join other parents to go on a school trip, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t look you in the eyes because I was so engrossed in writing essays and meeting deadlines, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t go with you to the cinema to enjoy a movie of your choice, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t listen to all your unspoken words, I AM SORRY. For every time I had to make excuses, I AM SORRY. For every time I couldn’t read you bed time stories, I AM SORRY.
Thank you my babies, I love you with every ounce of my soul and with every beat of my heart❣I walked that path for you and I’m proud that I did it….. Yours forever
#firstclassmummy❣❣❣

READ  Archbishop Okogie Urges Nigerians To Be Patient With President Buhari

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Flavour and ex-MBGN, Anna Banner celebrate their daughter, Sophia as she clocks 3

Tony Tetuila Loses Mother

Loved-up photos of Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy and her lesbian partner SJ

Huddah Monroe explains why she stopped flaunting her cars on the Gram

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August

Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

Tony Tetuila Loses Mom

Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola bags a first class in UK university

10 Facts About Nwankwo Kanu As He Celebrate His 42nd Birthday Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *