Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead As Police Bust Deadly Gang In Kano State (Photos)

The criminal shot dead by the police

Security operatives have busted a notorious robbery syndicate yesterday in Kano state after months of manhunt.

It was gathered that the criminal group had been on the wanted list of the police following series of reports of their nefarious activities in Sabuwar Unguwar area of the state.

The hoodlums had attacked a policeman and left him seriously wounded.

This prompted security operatives to raid the group and shot one robber dead. One suspect was also arrested as the remaining criminals took to their heels and fled.

It was reported that two voters card with different names were found in the pocket of the killed suspect.

The arrest was confirmed by Kano Police Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia.

More photos below:

