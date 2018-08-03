Local News

Nursing Mother Whose Husband Drinks Her Breast Milk Raises Alarm

Relationship adviser and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a nursing mother whose breast milk is presently being sucked dry by her husband.

According to her, she is getting fed up with his obsession with breast milk. It seems this is a common trend as another man claims to be taking cereals with his wife’s breast milk.

READ  Meet The 18-Year-Old Student Who Looks Like An 80-Year-Old Grandpa Because Of Rare Condition (Photos)

The story has been greeted with hilarity on social media.

Read the stories below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

What Saraki Said On Appeal Court Judgement Giving NASS Power To Reorder 2019 Election Sequence

Ekweremadu Suffers High Blood Pressure While In EFCC Custody

Saraki Can Retain Leadership Of Senate Without APC – Lawyer

Allevents.ng: New Event Ticketing Platform With Choice To Upload In Local Languages

PDP Hosts Newly Decamped APC Members To A Lavish Dinner (Photos)

Married Man Stabs 20-year-old Girlfriend To Death 14 Times For Allegedly Cheating On Him (Photo)

Love In The Air: Watch As NYSC Member Proposes To His Girlfriend In Ebonyi (Video)

Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead As Police Bust Deadly Gang In Kano State (Photos)

So Classy: Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Stuns In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *