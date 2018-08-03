Nursing Mother Whose Husband Drinks Her Breast Milk Raises Alarm

Relationship adviser and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a nursing mother whose breast milk is presently being sucked dry by her husband.

According to her, she is getting fed up with his obsession with breast milk. It seems this is a common trend as another man claims to be taking cereals with his wife’s breast milk.

The story has been greeted with hilarity on social media.

Read the stories below:

