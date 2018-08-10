Uncategorized

“Nwa Baby is trash” – Nigerians react to Davido’s latest song on social media

Nigerian musician Davido has finally released his new song Nwa Baby and it has been received with mostly positive comments.

Produced by Fresh and Speroach Beatz, the song sees Davido singing about his girlfriend who has stolen his heart. He also borrows a line from Akon’s hit song Lonely.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Nigerians and celebrities alike have taken to social media to share their thoughts on it with a particular fan going as far as calling the new tune trash.

Writing on social media, a twitter user with handle @Nsikak_Ud wrote:

“Nwa Baby is trash” yen yen yen Nwa Baby is a:

T – Tantalizing
R – Refreshing
A – Adorable
S – Satisfying
H – Hit

See other twitter user comments concerning Davido’s new song “Nwa Baby” below:


