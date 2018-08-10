“Nwa Baby is trash” – Nigerians react to Davido’s latest song on social media

Nigerian musician Davido has finally released his new song Nwa Baby and it has been received with mostly positive comments.

Produced by Fresh and Speroach Beatz, the song sees Davido singing about his girlfriend who has stolen his heart. He also borrows a line from Akon’s hit song Lonely.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Nigerians and celebrities alike have taken to social media to share their thoughts on it with a particular fan going as far as calling the new tune trash.

Writing on social media, a twitter user with handle @Nsikak_Ud wrote:

“Nwa Baby is trash” yen yen yen Nwa Baby is a:

T – Tantalizing

R – Refreshing

A – Adorable

S – Satisfying

H – Hit

See other twitter user comments concerning Davido’s new song “Nwa Baby” below:

The Nwa baby switch at the End 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 OBO 💪🏾 — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) August 10, 2018

I’m adding nwa baby to my sex playlist — eniola (@EniolaFanibe) August 9, 2018

When u are the best

Dem go rush u @iam_Davido 😊😊 Nwa baby out not long ago see my best artist trending and the song self 🔥🔥🔥💥🔥💥

The guy na legend mehnn If u don’t love davido Abeg u be alien 👽😁😁😁😋😋

Davido na u be the real baddest worldwide 🙌🏽🙌🏽 respect pic.twitter.com/5dx7AG6YoE — Mary gbemisola (@Marygbemisola3) August 10, 2018

@iam_Davido used my remaining 30mb to watch it on YouTube and it was so worth it 🌏🌏🌏🔥🔥

NWA BABY na 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Oluwa_Ferrary (@LaoyeFeranmi) August 10, 2018

Ah swear down OBO @iam_Davido is also a living LEGEND go hear Nwa baby for a confirmation……shey u won put me for trouble wah is my crime …u must b a bomb ooo cuz u blow mah mind OBO baba🙌🏾🙌🏾 — 🇳🇬danny_perry_perry🇳🇬 (@dannyperryperry) August 9, 2018