Metro News, Trending

NYSC isn’t that serious? Nigerians blast Sagay for defending Adeosun


Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) has said sacking Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun for certificate forgery is not an option.

According to the SAN, Adeosun is a great asset to the country and letting her go because she doesn’t have a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificate isn’t that serious. He also stated that he doesn’t believe Adeosun will fake an exemption because NYSC isn’t that serious.

let me tell you my reaction. This woman is a brilliant and extremely valuable member of this government.

“A lot of the good things happening now – the welfare that Nigerians are enjoying and are going to enjoy, because it takes time, and the way our economy is booming, how we got out of recession – are due to her expertise, her commitment, her sacrifice.

Nothing will make me remove such a woman from the government. The PDP can weep from now until there is no tear in their body; she is going to be there. We cannot afford to lose that woman.”

This comment has sparked a hot debate among Nigerians and many have started firing hot shots at Sarah.

See reactions


You may also like

Is Aisha Buhari a thief for criticising Buhari? Omokri asks Oshiomhole

Football Betting: Check This Free 10 Odds For Today

SIGNS OF ENDTIME? Tablet Bearing Cryptic Words Discovered at the Site Where A Construction Worker Found Dinosaur Bones in Mowe

Adesua Wellington celebrates her bestie with a beautiful message on her birthday, Banky W reacts

Shocking details on why Presidency fired DSS boss

LSETF Renews its Commitment to Free Vocational Training Programme

Actress Ini Edo sparks engagement rumours after she shows off massive ring (PHOTOS)

Between Okon Lagos, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Desmond Elliot ahead of the 2019 election

‘I can’t descend into the gutter with you’ – Saraki replies APC after they blasted him for decamping to PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *