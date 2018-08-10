NYSC isn’t that serious? Nigerians blast Sagay for defending Adeosun



Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) has said sacking Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun for certificate forgery is not an option.

According to the SAN, Adeosun is a great asset to the country and letting her go because she doesn’t have a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificate isn’t that serious. He also stated that he doesn’t believe Adeosun will fake an exemption because NYSC isn’t that serious.

let me tell you my reaction. This woman is a brilliant and extremely valuable member of this government. “A lot of the good things happening now – the welfare that Nigerians are enjoying and are going to enjoy, because it takes time, and the way our economy is booming, how we got out of recession – are due to her expertise, her commitment, her sacrifice.

Nothing will make me remove such a woman from the government. The PDP can weep from now until there is no tear in their body; she is going to be there. We cannot afford to lose that woman.”

This comment has sparked a hot debate among Nigerians and many have started firing hot shots at Sarah.

See reactions

Saraki should resign in honour but Kemi Adeosun should remain in office because she is damn good. – Itsay Sagay Dear God please don't let me end up shameless in my old age because of political patronage. Amen — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) August 10, 2018

“Saraki should step down for the sake of morality.” – Sagay A man who defends Kemi Adeosun, an official who hasn’t responded to an allegation of certificate forgery. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) August 10, 2018

#Sagay's defence of #Kemi Adeosun's alleged certificate forgery just goes to show the extent of our moral bankruptcy. The general suspicion that statesmen like him who you'd tend to consider as being above board are sadly part of Nigeria's problems. — yorubaIgbo (@PaulPatrick_Pok) August 10, 2018

I wonder why people are suprise because of what prof. Itse sagay said on Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate saga. Most of the guys in government can't criticize the government coz is their source of income. You can't bite the finger that feed you — Letroy (@Nelsonishaya2) August 10, 2018

Professor Itse Sagay SAN believes there is no need for Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to possess a valid NYSC certificate as long as she's doing a good job.

I am highly disappointed in this legal luminary. These lawyers cum politicians are a disgrace to the Noble profession. — Wilson Shadrach™🚨 (@iam_wilsons) August 10, 2018