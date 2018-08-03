NYSC set to Increase Corp Members Monthly Allowance

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has disclosed that the Federal Government has commenced a review of the monthly allowance being paid to corps members.

Gen Kazaure said the NYSC, through the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, received a letter from the Presidency indicating that the process to review the allowance of corps members had started.

Making the announcement during a tour of the NYSC orientation camp in Abuja on Thursday, the DG stated that the Ministry of Finance was copied in the letter sent by the presidency.

“The federal government is working to increase your monthly allowance therefore, wherever you find yourselves conduct yourself well, be good ambassador of your family, the scheme and the nation.

“We received a letter from the presidency, that is, ministry of youth and sport, copied the ministry of finance that shows that the corps allowance will be reviewed upward, it is in the pipeline,” Kazaure said.

Nice move by the FG, even if an upward review of the allowance is long overdue…