OAP Daddy Freeze’s fiancee Benedicta Elechi celebrates 40th birthday (Photos)

OAP Freeze fiancee Benedicta Elechi recently turned 40, and they celebrated with a birthday dinner at the Southern Sun hotel in Ikoyi last weekend. Daddy Freeze and Benedicta Elechi have a son together after their relationship started a few years ago following the crashes of their marriages. Freeze has two children from a previous marriage while Benedicta has three children from a previous marriage. Supported by proud partner Daddy Freeze as well as their children, Benedicta Elechi’s 40th birthday dinner was also attended by former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Maria Elechi, Louie Duke, Slim Olobe Arije, Mannie and Grace Essien, Captain Stilo Oni, Captain Usoro and Dami Essien, Irene Iwerebon, Fifi Oniwo and more.

Birthday girl Benedicta slayed in an electric blue dress.

See more photos below: