Odion Ighalo Scores 2 Goals As His Club Wins 3-0 In The Chinese League

Nigerian international footballer, Odion Ighalo, bagged a brace for his club side, Changchun Yatai on Wednesday, as he becomes the club’s all-time top scorer.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo returned to scoring ways with a brace for his side Chanchung Yatai in their 3-0 win over Dalian Yifan in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Ighalo was brought down by Yang Shanping in the penalty area, the defender was sent off for the foul while Ighalo scored the spot kick for his first goal of the game in the 4th minute of play.

Ighalo scored his second of the game five minutes before the half time break still from the spot after Adrian Mierzejewski had put them two goals ahead in the 29th minute of the one sided encounter decided at the Chanchung Stadium.

The brace increased Ighalo’s tally for the season to 11 in 15 games, four less than his total tally of 15 goals in 27 games last season, which was his debut season in the Chinese Super League following his move from Watford.

He is currently the all-time record top scorer of Chanchung Yatai after breaking the record of Bolivian midfielder Marcelo Moreno who scored 22 goals for the Chinese side between 2015 and 2016.

The 30-year-old Super Eagles forward failed to find the back of the net at the World Cup after featuring in all three group games against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Ighalo will hope his return to good form after the World Cup will get him an invitation by coach Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles in September 2018.