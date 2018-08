Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress popularly known as Tiwa Savage who currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and a recording contract with Mavin Records since 2012 keeps the form impressive as she premieres this new musical video.

Tiwa Savage waste no time as she dishes out the official visuals to her latest love-struck single entitled “Lova Lova”.

The song features the man with the New sauce – Duncan Mighty.

Enjoy the Clarence shot it! visuals and share.

AUDIO