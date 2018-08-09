Olakunle Churchill Arrests Online Saboteur After Financial Assistance

Dr. Churchill Olakunle, the chairman of Big Church Group of companies has effected the arrest of an online blogger (name withheld) who was among the saboteurs that discredit his name and image on social media.

The kindhearted nature and charitable benevolence of Olakunle Churchill was met by a break-on-the bridge, when he arrested the online saboteur, after giving her a hundred dollar at the airport.

The popular entrepreneur has just returned from the UK, after a long time away, and was accosted at the airport by a young lady who was in tears after missing her flight and stranded.

She looked pitiful and Olakunle was affectionate, so he was said to have extended his hands of love by giving the lady a 100 dollar so as to resolve her little financial problems. Unfortunately, he was ridiculously amazed when she began her confession as one of the online saboteurs who was paid to make negative comments and trend them on several online media platforms anytime there was a post on Churchill or his events.

The lady confessed that, she was paid N10,000 every month and that they were 25 people with 5 different fake accounts each and the ring leader of the group is a Ghanaian but London based blogger called “cutie”.

She opened up that they have been reacting to online discussions; post false stories and makeup fake propaganda comments to libel the reputation of Olakunle Churchill. She explained how they all have created scam accounts on online blogs, Instagram, facebook and other social media platforms with selected online warriors.

Churchill who turned his surprise to fury expressed dissatisfaction to such frivolous activities that portrays deception on the media. He immediately ordered the lady to be arrested by the Nigeria police force at the airport for further investigation.