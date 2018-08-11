Uncategorized, Viral

Olamide shades NBC as he releases new song, titled “PUNA”

Olamide shades NBC as he releases new song, titled "PUNA"Self acclaimed king of the streets, Olamide decided to bless the streets with a surprise release of his new song titled “Puna”.

In a bid the promote the song, he shared an obscene video of a lady supposedly twerking to the track.

The video caught the attention of his fan who pointed out to the artiste that the song might just get banned by the National Broadcasting Commission.

In response to the fan’s comment, the rapper subtly shaded the cooperation as he says he’s unbothered whether or not, they ban his yet to be released song cause he’s already on their blacklist.

READ  FIFA U-20 W'Cup: Jonathan Commends Falconets Over Qualification For Final

See their exchange below;

Puna features rising producer, Killertunes and boasts of rhythmical lyrics and a danceable tune which makes it easy for music lovers to shake their bodies.


Tags

You may also like

“you look like a bag of beans. Prayers can’t remove fat,” – Singer Teni’s mom expresses concern over her weight (Video)

IG comedian, Laughpillscomedy shares screenshot of his chat with a man who wants to have sex with him

SARS officers allegedly tag student Yahoo boy, extort 17k from him

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with Tricycle in Adamawa state (PHOTOS)

‘You look like a bag of beans, even prayers cannot remove your fat’ – Singer Teni’s mom body shames her (VIDEO)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million yearly (Photos)

“If God tells me sowing of seed does not work, I will disobey him” – Pastor Fatoyinbo

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with tricycle (Photos)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million annually (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *