Olamide Shades NBC As He Releases New Song

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji made it clear in a comment on his instagram page that he is not scared of ban from NBC, because he already has a reservation in their blacklist.

Olamide released a new song, titled, “Puna” and in a bid to promote the new track, he took to his IG page to share a quite erotic video of a lady supposedly twerking to just released song.

Upon seeing the video and its explicit content, coupled with the lyrics of the song, a singer, jahbless pointed out to the artiste that the song might just get banned from the National Broadcasting Commission.

In response to the fan’s comment, the rapper subtly shaded the cooperation as he says he’s unbothered whether or not, they ban his yet to be released song cause he’s already on their blacklist.

