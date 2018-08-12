Entertainment

Olamide Shades NBC As He Releases New Song

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji made it clear in a comment on his instagram page that he is not scared of ban from NBC, because he already has a reservation in their blacklist.

Olamide released a new song, titled, “Puna” and in a bid to promote the new track, he took to his IG page to share a quite erotic video of a lady supposedly twerking to just released song.

Upon seeing the video and its explicit content, coupled with the lyrics of the song, a singer, jahbless pointed out to the artiste that the song might just get banned from the National Broadcasting Commission.

READ  Fathia Williams is rebranding, not threatened by Saidi Balogun –Manager

In response to the fan’s comment, the rapper subtly shaded the cooperation as he says he’s unbothered whether or not, they ban his yet to be released song cause he’s already on their blacklist.

See below,


You may also like

Davido’s Bodyguards Throw Fans Off-stage Like Mosquitoes During His Performance (Video)

“Davido’s crew members scammed me; I had the impression that I would work with Davido”- X-Lyte

“Love Yourself, I still have to remind myself how beautiful” – Tiwa Savage

“You Look Like A Bag Of Beans” – Teni’s Mother Express Concern Over Her Weight

Kanye West raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos in new song

Wizkid And Nicki Minaj Reciprocate Love On Instagram

They Should Have Taught Us Some Common Sense And Manners In Secondary School – Don Jazzy

Ciara Thanks Tiwa Savage After Sampling Her Song On ‘Freak Me’

Falz To Sue NBC For Banning “This Is Nigeria” Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *