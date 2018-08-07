“Olopa I beg oo” – See how Funke Akindele celebrated Lagos Police PRO Dolapo Badmos on her birthday

Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, is the Lagos and Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer who has proved to be one of the most influential women in the country.

The fair-skinned and charming female police officer joined the force on the 15th of August, 2002, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (Course 21 Batch) after intensive training at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, Kano State.img_1410

She is a graduate of Accounting and also a post graduate degree holder in Public Administration.

She has served in various capacities since she joined the force. She was once Aide de Camp, (ADC) to the number four citizen of Nigeria. Until her appointment, she was serving as the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Isokoko Division, Agege, Lagos State.

She recently celebrated her birthday with celebrities sending wishes to her. Popular actress, Funke Akindele was among the well wishers with actress sharing a funny post.

Sharing a photo, she captioned :

Olopa!!! I beg ma o!!😂😂 happy birthday darling sister. Here’s wishing you many more fruitful years on earth. Enjoy your day sis @opetodolapo 😘😘😘