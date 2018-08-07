Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde slays in a stunning white dress at her Secondary school reunion party

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a beautiful woman and she proves that fact with every photo she shares with her followers on the internet.

The veteran Nollywood actress is often regarded as one of the most beautiful and classy actresses in the Nigerian movie industry.

Omotola recently attended the 25th edition of her secondary school’s reunion party this weekend in Abuja and once again ‘slayed’ in her outfit.

The party saw the 1993 set of the Command Secondary School, Kaduna State come together for a night of fun and Omotola stood out with her white dress.

The actress posted photos from the event on her Instagram page.

See more photos below: