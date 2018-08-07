Entertainment

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde slays in a stunning white dress at her Secondary school reunion party

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a beautiful woman and she proves that fact with every photo she shares with her followers on the internet.

The veteran Nollywood actress is often regarded as one of the most beautiful and classy actresses in the Nigerian movie industry.

Omotola recently attended the 25th edition of her secondary school’s reunion party this weekend in Abuja and once again ‘slayed’ in her outfit.

READ  Meet Nollywood Big Girls In Their 30's & 40's Without Husbands.

The party saw the 1993 set of the Command Secondary School, Kaduna State come together for a night of fun and Omotola stood out with her white dress.

The actress posted photos from the event on her Instagram page.

See more photos below:


You may also like

JAMESON CONNECTS NIGERIA: THE MOST DISRUPTIVE BRAND EXPERIENCE COMES TO ABUJA

Davido seen begging his fans in public not to scratch his $300,000 Bentley (Video)

Serena Williams reveals she’s still suffering ‘postpartum emotions’

BBN Aftermath: Cee-c receives acid threat from Alex’s fan

Jenifa’s Diary actress, Toyo Baby’s parents finally reconcile after 17 years of divorce

Tonto Dikeh accused of sleeping with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri for ₦18 Million

Sex therapist, Jaaruma blasts Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita for seeking her help in private

9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne Still Searching For True Love 7 Years After Their Divorce

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age-mates are married” – Juliet Ibrahim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *