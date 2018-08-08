Uncategorized, Viral

Omotola Jalade speaks on why she rarely appears in recent movies

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has revealed the reason behind her non-appearance in many blockbusters in recent times.

According to her, the reason for her absence from the movie scene is the inability of directors to pay her.

She disclosed this at the weekend during a question and answer session with fans on her Instagram page.

She wrote in response to a question by one of her admirers: “Most can’t afford me, some can’t afford what it takes to have me on set. It is a new terrain, all will balance out soon.”

The ‘Blood Sister’ role interpreter further disclosed why she included ‘Omosexy’ to her name and how she dealt with people’s perception on the name.

“My husband added ‘Omosexy’ to my name. I didn’t mind what people would perceive of me because of the name. People will always fall in line with what you present ultimately,” she noted.

Married to Captain Matthew Ekehinde for over two decades, Omotola briefly returned to the big screens in the 2017 with a blockbuster, ‘Alter Ego’.


