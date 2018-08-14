Trending

Ondo Kidnapper Who Took Tramadol Dies After Sleeping For 9 Days

The Police in Ondo State say a suspected kidnapper who was arrested in a botched kidnap attempt in Owo is dead, following complications from a high intake of Tramadol tablets.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspect had been unconscious since his arrest over the August 5 incident at a chemist in Owo.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, made the death public while speaking with the NAN on Tuesday in Akure.

According to Joseph, the suspect died at Owo General Hospital where medical personnel had battled to revive him.

“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him; we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation. Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday).

“This could be connected with his suspected high intake of Tramadol.

“We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep,’’ he said.

Recall that suspected kidnappers had stormed Chinery Pharmacy in Owo township with the intention of kidnapping the pharmacist.

The pharmacist, on sighting the suspects with arms, was said to have escaped through an exit door at the back of the chemist.

The suspects later snatched a Bajaj motorcycle from one Daodu Wale who came to the chemist to buy drugs.

While one of the suspects fell and was arrested, two accomplices escaped on the motorcycle.

One cut-to-size locally-made gun and 400mg of Tramadol tablets were recovered from the suspect.

He was said to have slipped into a coma since his arrest until his death on Monday evening.


