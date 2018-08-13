One thing Buhari’s government must learn – Ben Bruce

Federal lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari led government must learn to know that security agencies weren’t created to protect their ego.
The lawmaker from Bayelsa state said this via a tweet on Monday morning. He stressed that the present administration must learn that security agencies were created to protect the people and not the ego and pomposity of those in power.
He wrote:
One thing this administration has to learn is that the security and armed forces of Nigeria were created to secure the peace, happiness and progress of Nigerians and not to secure the ego, arrogance and pomposity of those in power.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 13, 2018