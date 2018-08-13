Politics, Trending

One thing Buhari’s government must learn – Ben Bruce

Federal lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari led government must learn to know that security agencies weren’t created to protect their ego.

The lawmaker from Bayelsa state said this via a tweet on Monday morning. He stressed that the present administration must learn that security agencies were created to protect the people and not the ego and pomposity of those in power.

