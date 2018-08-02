Politics, Trending

Only corrupt politicians will stick with Buhari – Galadima

The chairman of the Reformed All progressives Congress (R-APC), Bubs Galadima has said that only those who are corrupt will not runaway from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Galadima, this was a way for those corrupt politicians to avoid falling into the net of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The R-APC chairman said this at the opening of the secretariat of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja.

CUPP, whose main aim is to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

In his words

“All those running to APC or with Buhari are those who have their hands soiled with corruption. They are afraid of prosecution,” he said.

“But those running away from Buhari and APC are the only honest Nigerians.”


