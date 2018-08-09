“Orphans with grace” – 5 sisters call themselves after losing their mum and dad 10 months apart (Photos)

5 sisters have taken to their twitter accounts to thank God for helping them out through the rough moments of their lives after loosing their mum and dad 10 months apart

The young girls now call themselves ‘Orphans with Grace’ and are still grateful and joyful despite the stormy periods they’ve endured.

One of the sister who shared the below photos on her Twitter handle, wrote;

“Let me bless Yall with pictures of me and my sisters a month after losing our Mum and 10 months after losing our Dad ❤️ We are orphans with GRACE”

See photos below;