Oshiomhole, APC senators headed now to venue where plans to impeach Saraki is to be perfected – Omokri


Reno Omokri is currently on social media crying out to news men to stop the National chairman of the ruling party and its senators from illegally impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The author claims that Oshiomhole is forcing APC senators to sign impeachment papers against the senate president.

According to the Omokri, he was informed by the Deputy chairman of the senate information committee that Adams Oshiomhole is ‘literally shouting’ at the remaining APC senators to sign impeachment papers against Bukola Saraki.

He also revealed that the APC senators are currently at the Sheraton hotel, Abuja, urging newsmen to go there in order to ‘frustrate president Muhammadu Buhari’s dictatorship’.

The former presidential aide, who is tweeting from overseas, also revealed that the APC chairman and it’s senators are on five buses headed to the National Assembly to impeach Saraki.

