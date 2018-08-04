Oshiomhole reasons like a monkey on heat – FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has taken a huge swipe at All Progressives Congress, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain in a Twitter post this morning, described the former labour leader as a monkey on heat.

Fani-Kayode said the ‘only thing more repugnant than Oshiomhole’s insolence and pernicious lies’ is his face.

He wrote: