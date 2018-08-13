News, Uncategorized

‘Osinbajo is not a servant of God, he is an emissary of satan’ – FFK blasts acting president over his comments about pastors


Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, for saying many pastors in Nigeria now concentrate more on preaching prosperity than against corruption.

Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students’ Christian Movement of Nigeria which held in Enugu state over the weekend.

FFK says Osinbajo, who is a pastor in RCCG, should not have made that comment.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned Church leaders for not supporting Buhari’s FAKE anti-corruption war yet he refuses to condemn the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that Christians have been subjected to in Nigeria. Shame on him!
A so called “Pastor” that refuses to respect CAN, stand up for the Church, protect the rights of Christians and honor the Living God ought to be treated with contempt.
He ought to be excommunicated from the Church and damned foreternity. Supporting and serving those that hate Christians and that seek to wipe out the Christian faith is disgraceful.
Osinbajo represents everything that is treacherous, ungodly, unholy, weak, cowardly, reprehensible and unacceptable.
He is not a servant of God but an emissary of satan. He has betrayed the Church. He is the Judas of our time.

