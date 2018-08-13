Osinbajo is the ‘Judas of our time’ – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation minister Femi Fani Kayode has asked that vice president Yemi Osinbajo should be ‘excommunicated from the church’.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Osinbajo, has failed Christians in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, has been acting in president Muhammadu Buhari’s capacity, since he(Buhari) embarked on vacation to the UK.

Fani Kayode said this via some tweets yesterday. He accused the acting president of colluding with those who hate Christians and want to wipe them out. He also stated that the acting president is the ‘Judas of our time’s.

See what he wrote below

…respect CAN, stand up for the Church, protect the rights of Christians and honor the Living God ought to be treated with contempt. He ought to be excommunicated from the Church and damned for eternity. Supporting and serving those that hate Christians and that seek to…2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 12, 2018