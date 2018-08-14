Politics, Trending

#EndSars: Osinbajo orders ‘overhaul’ of SARS rs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the overhaul of the Special Anti-robbery Squad unit of the police force.

This announcement was made today by Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

This comes after many months of street protests accompained also with social media ones.

The vice president direct that the Inspection general of police with immediate effect the activities and management of the unit.

In the Tuesday statement, Osinbajo via his spokesperson said:

READ  Jonathan Doesn’t Deserve North’s Votes After First Lady Abused Northerners – Aisha Buhari

Following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Acting-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has directed the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS.”

Full statement below


You may also like

Another Slay Queen Killed In Imo, Naiked Body Dumped By The Roadside (Graphic Photos)

Ondo Kidnapper Who Took Tramadol Dies After Sleeping For 9 Days

2018/2019 Season: Walker Talks About Club’s Plan (Video)

How I Once Prostrated To My Wife’s Lover Just To Save My Life – Man Makes Shocking Claim

Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo Orders Immediate Overhaul Of SARS

“Intelligent people need to get out of Nigeria if they want to get ahead” – American man

Fell in love with him 10 years ago-DJ Cuppy celebrates Asa Asika’s birthday

Blind graduates demand jobs, block Imo govt house

2019: Nigerians react to Saraki and Dankwanbo’s visit to Obasanjo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *