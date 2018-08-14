EndSars: Osinbajo orders ‘overhaul’ of SARS rs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the overhaul of the Special Anti-robbery Squad unit of the police force.

This announcement was made today by Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

This comes after many months of street protests accompained also with social media ones.

The vice president direct that the Inspection general of police with immediate effect the activities and management of the unit.

In the Tuesday statement, Osinbajo via his spokesperson said: