Osun Election: Errant corps members will be arrested and prosecuted – NYSC State Coordinator

Osun State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Attah has warned Youth Corp Members who will be deployed for the state’s governorship election on September 22 to desist from any form of electoral fraud.

According to reports from Punch, the NYSC Coordinator said any Youth Corp Member who violated the provisions of the Electoral Act would be arrested and prosecuted, irrespective of their family background or influence they may have.

He gave the warning on Monday after the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the Batch ‘B’ 2018 Corp members at the Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State.

He said the NYSC had been participating in conducting elections for some time and the participation of corps members in the electoral process had given it credibility.

Read what Attah said as reported by PUNCH:

“Let me remind you that in a couple of weeks, the State of Osun governorship election will take place, precisely on September 22, 2018. You are going to play a major role in shaping the next administration of this great state through your active participation in the electoral process.

“You must be aware that over the years, the NYSC has given great credibility to elections in Nigeria; we intend to maintain it as such. The NYSC is apolitical; we do not belong to any political party. You are to be neutral in your work, words and actions.

“Avoid corrupt politicians who might want to induce you. Let me sound a note of warning, any of you who might be called to participate in the electoral process and goes against the Electoral Act, will face the full wrath of the law. You have your name, that of your family and the NYSC scheme to protect.”

The Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, while addressing the corps members, said:

“You have been rightly informed during the swearing – ceremony of your role in the forthcoming election in the state. You all will play one role or the other during the election and I urge you to let your role be positive.

“Ensure that all votes are well counted at the polling units and don’t let any political party put their will on you. Do ensure you abide by the advice which came to you through seasoned officers of the scheme.”