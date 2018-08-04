Osun Guber: School Principal Arrested Over Senator Adeleke’s Testimonial

Senator Ademola Adeleke

The political environment of Osun State became charged on Wednesday over the arrest of the Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr Khalid Abass by Police detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos.

According to a credible source within the highest echelon of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who pleaded anonymity, Abass was apprehended over the issuance of result and testimonial to the flag bearer of the PDP for the September 22 gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The source explained that the detectives on Wednesday laid siege around the Principal and eventually got him arrested around noon.

He was said to have been whisked away immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo before he was later transferred to Lagos.

“Yes, it is true that the principal who issued testimonial and statement of result to our standard bearer, Ademola Adeleke was arrested yesterday by detectives from Alagbon in Lagos.

“I gathered that the arrest has to do with discrepancy on date of the testimonial authorised by the school principal, and the actual date the Senator finished from the school.

“We thought it was a matter we could settle here in Osun since there is a reconciliation move in the party already, concerning every issue relating to our primary election, unfortunately, he was taken to Alagbon, in Lagos.

“Well, I believe everything is politics, definitely, we shall come out of this without any blemish”, the source said.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, when contacted said he was not aware of the arrest, adding that he was far away in Abuja on official assignment.

