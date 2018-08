A heartbreaking picture showing the injured face of a woman after she was badly beaten and battered – has been trending online. The woman was ALLEGEDLY brutalised by her husband over an undisclosed issue.

The picture has sparked outrage among internet users who condemned the brutalisation of the woman even though her offence was not stated.

A journalist shared the gory photo without giving much details as spoke against the shameful act.

See below how people reacted to the picture;