Oyinbo Man converts to Islam to marry his Young Nigerian partner

Another interracial marriage between an African woman and a white man has been successfully completed.

Congratulations are in order for the latest couple in town after their recent wedding union. The young Muslim Nigerian lady got married to her sweetheart in Plateau state, according to Islamic rites.

According to reports, the white man who came to Nigeria from another continent with a close family member for the wedding, accepted Islam before getting married to his partner.

The identities of both parties involved in the interracial marriage are not readily available but their pictures have appealed to the minds of social media users.

In the 21st century where the problem of racism is still rife, such a move has been applauded.

See more photos: