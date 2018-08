The unnamed couple looking radiant

An Oyinbo man & his groomsmen rocked the African attire – Agbada as he gets married to a beautiful Nigerian woman.

According to reports, the woman in question is from the Yoruba tribe of the South-western part of Nigeria and his white groomsmen decided to honour her local traditional values.

The groom and his guys made a grand entrance dazzling in the popular Aso Oke.

See more photos:

