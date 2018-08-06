Pandemonium As Two Ladies Fight In Public After Heated Quarrel (Photos)

Two ladies decided to slug it out in public after a heated argument. According to information gathered online, the two ladies after a disagreement – took their fight to the streets as neighbours and passersby looked on.

In a trending video posted online, the ladies can be seen throwing themselves punches before landing in a gutter filled with dirty water and didn’t even care to stop.

While this was going on, people who gathered at the scene to be entertained by the fight – couldn’t stop the ladies as they engaged in the public brawl.

Rumour has it that the ladies were fighting over a man, a report which cannot be confirmed.