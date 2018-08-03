Pastor publicly disgraced after being caught stealing goat in Anambra State (Video)

This is the moment a man who claimed to be a pastor, got severely disgraced after he was reportedly caught stealing a goat at Akukwa village in Igboukwu Town, Anambra state.

A video making the rounds on the internet has shown the man being embarrassed. In the video, the man who was seriously beaten and tied up along with the stolen animal identified himself as pastor Chinedu Michael from Orifite area of the state.

While being interrogated by the village vigilante members, the man revealed that he owns a church known as Key of Life Ministries in Ozubulu town but came to Igboukwu for an engagement.

He confessed that he saw the stray goat and decided to steal it.

When asked what he wanted to do with the goat, he said he wanted to kill it for sacrifice.

He was later handed over to the security for further interrogations.

Watch a video of the man below: