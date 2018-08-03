Pastor Survives Accident Which Killed 6 On Lagos-Ibadan Road (Graphic Photos)

Pastor Emmy

A Nigerian pastor, Emmy Adeogun Oluwabusayo of Calvary Anointing Christian Ministry was left overjoyed after miraculously surviving a fatal motor accident which reportedly killed about six persons along Lagos-Ibadan express way.

The incident which happened Wednesday, August 1, 2018, saw many other passengers injured after their passenger bus collided with a truck along the highway.

The pastor escaped with a minor injury to his knee.

Sharing his story, Emmy wrote: “No body know I could be in this fatal accident yesterday on my way to Lagos for ministrations where 6 people died instantly. They tried but the God of my calling saved me. If you love me just drop a word of prayer and Bod bless you as you do.”

