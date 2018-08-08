PDP and some security agents orchestrated yesterday’s show at NASS – presidential aide

Lauretta Onochie, aide to president Muhammadu Buhari on new has asked the media contracted by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to apologise to Nigerians for yesterday’s drama at the National Assembly.

Onochie, accused the opposition party of being those behind yesterday’s blockade of the National Assembly by masked DSS officers.

The presidential aide further stated that, while Senator Ben Murray Bruce ‘played the publicity secretary’ of the show, his friends were busy drinking whiskey inside the Assembly complex.

Onochie made this revelation via her Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

See what she wrote below