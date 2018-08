The peoples Democratic Party, PDP has appointed senate President, Bukola Saraki as its national leader.

The PDP made this announcement at the party’s NEC meeting on Thursday.

Saraki, who recently decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC now holds the highest office in the PDP.

Newly decamped Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal and Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, who were all present at the meeting received huge welcome at the Wadata House, the party’s national secretariat.