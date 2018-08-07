PDP big shots fume over DSS siege on National Assembly



Members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP have expressed their dissatisfaction at the current situation of the National Assembly.

This morning, the internet went agog after news broke that the National Assembly was under siege by masked DSS officers.

The reports from some senators corroborated the fact that lawmakers were prevented from entering their offices.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki had sent the senate on recess, before as he defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

There have been pleas from the presidency that

Dino Melaye

Democracy under attack. Nigerians must defend democracy. We will not allow antidemocratic forces to prevail. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) August 7, 2018

Reno Omokri

To those attempting to overthrow democracy at the National Assembly, know we are taking down your names and photos. We are talking with the British and American ambassadors. Everyone involved in this anti democratic assault can kiss their US and UK visas goodbye! @DanielJHannan — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 7, 2018

Abubakar Atiku

We warned that if what occurred in Benue last week was not checked on time, it would escalate to the federal level. Today we are seeing that warning in play. https://t.co/Lk9qRvTNGV — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 7, 2018

Rabiu Ibrahim

The assault on our democracy is on-going while the @NGRPresident @MBuhari is on holiday only to “remote control” a coup from abroad. One wonders how the pretense (every time state forces are used illegally to undermine Nigeria’s democracy) has become an open secret of tyranny. — Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim (@rafiuibrahim) August 7, 2018

Seriake Dickson