PDP fixes N12million for nomination forms for its presidential aspirants

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed N12 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 general election.

The party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using blackmail to undermine the conduct of 2019 general election, saying they are apparently afraid of losing the polls.

It further restated its claim that the presidency was bent on removing Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by force.

According to the approved schedule for the sale of forms for the party’s primaries obtained Monday by newsmen, expression of interest form for the presidency costs N2 million, while nomination form goes for N10 million.

Forms for gubernatorial election is to cost N6 million, while senatorial aspirants will spend N3.5 million.

In the same vein, the party said the forms for the House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly will go for N2.5 million and N600,000 respectively.

According to the INEC’s timetable for party primaries for the presidential, governorship, federal and state elections would begin on August 18 to end on October 7, 2018, while that of the FCT Area Council Elections will commence on September 4 to end on October 27, 2018.