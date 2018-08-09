Politics, Trending

PDP looted Nigerians dry, Oshiomhole says as he receives Akpabio to APC – Nigerians react


Adams Oshiomhole, All Progressives Congress,APC, national chairman has described the defection of Godswill Akpabio to the party as uncommon. Oshiomhole, who lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for robbing the people for 16 years, asked the people not to be deceived.

The former Edo state governor said this during the APC rally at Ikot Ekpene, in Awkward Ibom on Wednesday.

It would be interesting to note that Akpabio served as governor under the People’s Democratic Party for 8 years. This has prompted Nigerians to throw all sorts of jabs at the APC national chairman.

They argued that it was illogical for Oshiomhole to accuse the PDP of being thieves, while hailing Akpabio, who was a governor there for 8 solid years.

Oshiomhole had said during the rally:
“Please don’t be deceived. These are very tempting moments. Nigerians will know the difference between party A and party B.
“I ask you, if a seasoned notorious armed robber who has been robbing you for 16 years; they tripled the robbery, they digitised the robbery… When you kick them out of office, they sponsor confusion here and there.
“But the people are saying no matter how you sponsor, we can see behind the facts.”
See some reactions from Nigerians below


You may also like

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th August

Infinix Smart 2 Pro – Unboxing and first impression

Throwback photos of fearless female lawmaker, Boma Goodhead confronting more than a dozen Police officers in 2005

Something frightful is about to happen in Nigeria – FFK

World Cup Bets Gulped $453.4billion

Undergraduate buys N1million worth of phones with fake credit alert; declared wanted by SARS

You have zero tolerance for corruption yet Akpabio is now APC Akwa Ibom state chairman – Omokri to Buhari

In Spite Of Difficulty, President Buhari Has Been Growing The Economy – Yemi Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *