PDP looted Nigerians dry, Oshiomhole says as he receives Akpabio to APC – Nigerians react



Adams Oshiomhole, All Progressives Congress,APC, national chairman has described the defection of Godswill Akpabio to the party as uncommon. Oshiomhole, who lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for robbing the people for 16 years, asked the people not to be deceived.

The former Edo state governor said this during the APC rally at Ikot Ekpene, in Awkward Ibom on Wednesday.

It would be interesting to note that Akpabio served as governor under the People’s Democratic Party for 8 years. This has prompted Nigerians to throw all sorts of jabs at the APC national chairman.

They argued that it was illogical for Oshiomhole to accuse the PDP of being thieves, while hailing Akpabio, who was a governor there for 8 solid years.

Oshiomhole had said during the rally:

“Please don’t be deceived. These are very tempting moments. Nigerians will know the difference between party A and party B.

“I ask you, if a seasoned notorious armed robber who has been robbing you for 16 years; they tripled the robbery, they digitised the robbery… When you kick them out of office, they sponsor confusion here and there.

“But the people are saying no matter how you sponsor, we can see behind the facts.”

See some reactions from Nigerians below

@OfficialAPCNg so you mean akpabio is now a saint abi? Plz, clip the mouth of Oshiomhole and Tinubu, we Nigerians are not Zombies, we reason — Meajor Eric Phinehas (@EricMeajor) August 9, 2018

Oshiomole"s show of shame Those You Claimed Robbed Akwa Ibom For 16Years, Victor Attah and Godswill Akpabio, Are In APC, Nigerians To Oshiomhole — Oliomogbe HJ (@holiomogbe) August 9, 2018

Secondus is working quietly like a modern car, Oshiomhole is making so much noise like a 1969 lorry. Empty barrel makes the loudest noise😂 — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) August 1, 2018

"PDP stole Akwaibom dry for 16 years"-Oshiomhole says while receiving Akpabio the robber-in-chief. Won't you just wish you are on the same substance as Adams. — Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (@AMADICHIMA) August 8, 2018

"PDP destroyed Akwa Ibom for 16 years" – Oshiomhole ~Victor Attah, Governor 8years, now in APC.

~Godswill Akpabio, Governor 8years, now in APC. Oshiomhole & APC have unfairly tried to insinuate that Akwa Ibom people are mad. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 8, 2018