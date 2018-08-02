PDP members in Kwara defect to APC because of Saraki

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Iyiola Oyedepo and some other members, on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Publicity Secretary of the party, Rex Olawoye said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

“I hereby officially announce the exit of our members from PDP to APC,” he said.

According to Olawoye, the defection is due to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s return back to the party and that the PDP members in the state could not work with him.

The publicity secretary said with the defection, all political structures of the PDP at the ward, local government and state levels had moved to the APC.

He also noted that the National chairman of the APC and Lai Mohammad have been met, as well as other chieftains of the APC.

“Saraki and his cronies have been in the saddle of leadership of the state in the past 15 years with nothing to show for it,’’ he said.