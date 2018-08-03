PDP’s Olusola Files Petition Against Fayemi’s Victory

Fayemi and Olusola
The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, is presently at the election petition tribunal in Ado Ekiti to file his petition, PUNCH reports.
He is challenging the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Details later…
