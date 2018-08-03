Local News

PDP’s Olusola Files Petition Against Fayemi’s Victory

 

Fayemi and Olusola

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, is presently at the election petition tribunal in Ado Ekiti to file his petition, PUNCH reports.

He is challenging the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Details later…

