People hit by lightning reveal their scars and it looks really weird (Photos)

Lightning bolts can be hotter than the sun and can leave permanent burns on the skin.Some people who were lucky to survive after being struck by lightning have shown what the scars look like.

Being struck by lightning can cause organ damage, amnesia, broken bones or even death. But some lucky survivors manage to escape with life-changing injuries. These survivors are usually left with unique markings covering their skin.

The scar looks like fern-like patterns, known as Lichtenberg figures, and it occurs when an electricity surge causes blood vessels to burst.

The branching patterns can also be found when lightning strikes the earth. In most cases, the marks are not permanent and can disappear in just a couple of days.

