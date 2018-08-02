Photo Of 38-Year-Old Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In The UK

Uchenna Nwanokwu

A 38-year-old Nigerian man identified as Uchenna Nwanokwu, is being haunted by the police in UK over an alleged connection with a serious assault which has left a woman in a serious but stable condition.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Unchenna has been declared wanted after they were called to reports of an assault on Saturday, 28 July at 18:40hrs at an address in the E15 area of Newham.

Officers attended the address where they forced entry and found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffering injuries. She was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers believe Nwanokwu – who was known to the victim – carried out the attack. He is known to have links to the Battersea and Croydon areas.

Detective Constable Lucie Fish, attached to Forest Gate CID, said: “We would urgently like to speak to Unchenna Nwanokwu in regards to this very violent assault. If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call police as soon as possible.”

