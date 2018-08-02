Local News

Photo Of 38-Year-Old Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In The UK

Uchenna Nwanokwu

A 38-year-old Nigerian man identified as Uchenna Nwanokwu, is being haunted by the police in UK over an alleged connection with a serious assault which has left a woman in a serious but stable condition.

Uchenna Nwanokwu wanted over alleged assault in UK.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Unchenna has been declared wanted after they were called to reports of an assault on Saturday, 28 July at 18:40hrs at an address in the E15 area of Newham.

Officers attended the address where they forced entry and found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffering injuries. She was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

READ  Odigie-Oyegun Describes Oshiomhole's Endorsement As Childish

Officers believe Nwanokwu – who was known to the victim – carried out the attack.  He is known to have links to the Battersea and Croydon areas.

Detective Constable Lucie Fish, attached to Forest Gate CID, said: “We would urgently like to speak to Unchenna Nwanokwu in regards to this very violent assault. If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call police as soon as possible.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Lawyers Speak On Legality Of Saraki’s Defection

Heroic: How A Young Contractor Died After Rescuing 13 Persons In Rivers Boat Accident (Photo)

Why I Sold My Daughter’s Child – Pregnant Grandmother

How Saraki Rushed His Exit Announcement To Avoid Expulsion By APC

Bayelsa To Pay Pregnant Women Living In The State N3,000 Monthly Allowance

Akwa Ibom Judge Escapes Death After Being Attacked For Sentencing Kidnappers To Death

President Buhari Elected New ECOWAS Chairman

Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

Sweet Woman: Actress Halima Abubakar Looks Radiant In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *