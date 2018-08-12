Photo of Taraba Corps Members Taking Selfie Before Drowning at the River

A new photo has emerged showing the moment the late Taraba corps members who drowned while on picnic at a river in Mayo-Sebri village in Gashaka Local Government Council of Taraba state, took a selfie moments before their tragic deaths.

Nine of the twenty three corps members drowned at the river and their bodies recovered days later.

One of the survivors later narrated how the tragic incident happened.



He wrote:

“We went for picnic, 23 of us. We went to a waterfall. That was the first place.

“After taking pictures, we went to another side where there are beautiful rocks with clean water flowing under them. The water was very low though. After taking pictures there, eating and drinking, we were about leaving when someone just shouted see oooh.

“When we turned, we saw very dirty water coming with so much force and speed, the kind of speed I have never seen in my life, coming from a distance of about 100 metres. We were almost leaving the place but within seconds, the water got to our position. I don’t know how I jumped out.”

Meanwhile, Idris Musa, a resident of Mayo Selbe, disclosed that each year, one to two persons lose their lives in the river, giving rise to the nickname Kogin Mutuwa (Hausa for ‘River of Death’). “The water rushes down with great force and speed once it rains up here,” he said, adding that numerous tragedies have been recorded over the years, but were unreported.

The late corps members have since been buried.